About Microcrystalline Cellulose

Microcrystalline cellulose is a depolymerized substance, which can be obtained from both wood and non-wood sources. It has a free-flowing powder-like appearance. It is obtained directly from plant sources such as wood pulp, fibrous plant materials, corn cobs, husks, rice straws, wheat, groundnut shell, and sugar beet pulp. It can also be obtained from non-wood sources such as algae, fungi, and marine organisms. The industrial manufacturing of microcrystalline cellulose includes various processes such as reactive extrusions, acid hydrolysis, and steam explosions.

Technavios analysts forecast the global microcrystalline cellulose market to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global microcrystalline cellulose market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

APAC

Europe

ROW

Technavio's report, Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Asahi Kasei

FMC

FrieslandCampina

MINGTAI CHEMICAL

Tembec

Other prominent vendors

Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients

Ankit Pulps and Boards

Amishi Drugs & Chemicals

Godavari Biorefineries

Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical

JRS Group

JUKU

RanQ Remedies

Sigachi Industries

SPECHEM CELLULOSE

Market driver

Growing demand for microcrystalline cellulose as excipient

Market challenge

Availability of anti-caking substitutes

Market trend

Growing demand for low-fat and processed food

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Introduction

Market outline

PART 04: Market overview

Market overview

Global microcrystalline cellulose market

Five forces analysis

PART 05: Segmentation by application

Global microcrystalline cellulose market by application

Global microcrystalline cellulose market in pharmaceutical applications

Global microcrystalline cellulose market in food and beverage applications

Global microcrystalline cellulose market in cosmetics and personal care applications

Global microcrystalline cellulose market in other applications

PART 06: Geographic segmentation

Global microcrystalline cellulose market by geography

Microcrystalline cellulose market in North America

Microcrystalline cellulose market in Europe

Microcrystalline cellulose market in APAC

Microcrystalline cellulose market in ROW

PART 07: Decision framework

PART 08: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 09: Market trends

Growing demand for low-fat and processed food

Increased consumer demand due to ecological ingredients

PART 10: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

