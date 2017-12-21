“The Report Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Microcrystalline Cellulose
Microcrystalline cellulose is a depolymerized substance, which can be obtained from both wood and non-wood sources. It has a free-flowing powder-like appearance. It is obtained directly from plant sources such as wood pulp, fibrous plant materials, corn cobs, husks, rice straws, wheat, groundnut shell, and sugar beet pulp. It can also be obtained from non-wood sources such as algae, fungi, and marine organisms. The industrial manufacturing of microcrystalline cellulose includes various processes such as reactive extrusions, acid hydrolysis, and steam explosions.
Technavios analysts forecast the global microcrystalline cellulose market to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global microcrystalline cellulose market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
North America
APAC
Europe
ROW
Technavio’s report, Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Asahi Kasei
FMC
FrieslandCampina
MINGTAI CHEMICAL
Tembec
Other prominent vendors
Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients
Ankit Pulps and Boards
Amishi Drugs & Chemicals
Godavari Biorefineries
Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical
JRS Group
JUKU
RanQ Remedies
Sigachi Industries
SPECHEM CELLULOSE
Market driver
Growing demand for microcrystalline cellulose as excipient
Market challenge
Availability of anti-caking substitutes
Market trend
Growing demand for low-fat and processed food
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Introduction
Market outline
PART 04: Market overview
Market overview
Global microcrystalline cellulose market
Five forces analysis
PART 05: Segmentation by application
Global microcrystalline cellulose market by application
Global microcrystalline cellulose market in pharmaceutical applications
Global microcrystalline cellulose market in food and beverage applications
Global microcrystalline cellulose market in cosmetics and personal care applications
Global microcrystalline cellulose market in other applications
PART 06: Geographic segmentation
Global microcrystalline cellulose market by geography
Microcrystalline cellulose market in North America
Microcrystalline cellulose market in Europe
Microcrystalline cellulose market in APAC
Microcrystalline cellulose market in ROW
PART 07: Decision framework
PART 08: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 09: Market trends
Growing demand for low-fat and processed food
Increased consumer demand due to ecological ingredients
PART 10: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Recent Comments