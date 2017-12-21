Latest industry research report on: Global Wireless Doorbells Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts
The objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of type, application, medical condition, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market. This report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments of the key players in terms of market developments, product portfolios, and financials.
Wireless doorbells have two components, which are a doorbell transmitter and a chime box receiver. When a visitor presses the wireless doorbell button at the front door, the transmitter sends a signal over a designated radio frequency. The receiver present inside the chime box detects the signal and emits a sound. Users can place the chime box anywhere within the range of the doorbell transmitter. Smart doorbells are also wireless doorbells that use Internet to connect with smartphones.
Technavios analysts forecast the global wireless doorbells market to grow at a CAGR of 44.83% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wireless doorbells market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales of connected and non-connected wireless doorbells of various vendors in the market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Wireless Doorbells Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
1byone.com
August Home
Honeywell International
Ring
SadoTech
SkyBell Technologies
Other prominent vendors
ABB Genway
Aiphone
COMMAX
dbell
Ding Labs
Kaito Electronics
JACOB JENSEN DESIGN
Legrand North America
Panasonic
SHENZHEN KIVOS TECHNOLOGY
XIAMEN DNAKE TECHNOLOGY
Zmodo
Market driver
Innovation in product design and features
Market challenge
Availability of counterfeit and low-quality products
Market trend
Increase in availability of smart wireless doorbells
