Urea formaldehyde is also known as urea methanal. It is mainly used as a resin and adhesive in various end-user applications such as plywood, particle boards, coatings, decorative lubricants, and molding compounds. Urea formaldehyde is formed by reacting urea and formaldehyde in the presence of some mild base such as pyridine. It is a thermosetting synthetic resin mainly consumed as adhesive for construction (for bonding) and building materials. Urea formaldehyde costs less compared with other resins such as phenol formaldehyde and melamine formaldehyde.
Technavios analysts forecast the global urea formaldehyde market to grow at a CAGR of 6.63% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global urea formaldehyde market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
North America
Europe
APAC
ROW
Technavio’s report, Global Urea Formaldehyde Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
ARCL Organics
BASF
Hexion
INEOS
MRI
Other prominent vendors
Ashland
Borealis
Chemiplastica
Chimica Pomponesco
Georgia-Pacific Chemicals
HEXZA
Kronospan
Tembec
Market driver
Cost-effective
Market challenge
Low water resistance
Market trend
Remarkable growth in APAC
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
