Telecom API market represents an overall Application Programming Interface (API) services provided by telecom carriers, service providers and aggregators to application developers in order to create mobile applications. Telecom API helps application developers to integrate various services such as payment, voice, SMS and WebRTC into their mobile application. This helps application developers to enhance their customer experience and market their mobile applications among end-users. Telecom API provides many benefits to telecom carriers in the form of revenue generation and enhancing end-user experience. Telecom API faces competition from Over-The-Top (OTT) service providers and due to growing adoption of open API platform. However, the increasing adoption of M2M devices among end-users is anticipated to boost the market for telecom API in coming years.

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the global telecom API market based on services, user types and geography. In terms of geographical regions, the report categorizes the global telecom API market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is further segmented into the U.S. and Rest of North America, while Europe is divided into EU7, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Rest of Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific is subdivided into Japan, China and Rest of Asia Pacific. Also, MEA is further segmented into Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, South Africa and Rest of MEA, while Latin America is subdivided into Brazil and Rest of Latin America.

The telecom API market is categorized based on service types into payment, SMS, MMS and RCS, maps and location, voice/speech, identity management, WebRTC and others. Further, the research report provides complete insights into different users of telecom API such as enterprise developers, internal telecom developers, partner developer and long tail developers. The report analyzes each of these segments for various geographies considered under the scope of the study.

Furthermore, the report analyzes factors that drive and restrain the growth of telecom API market. The report also discusses the prevailing market trends, prospective growth opportunities, and major strategies resulting in the popularity of telecom API services. It also provides the market estimates and forecasts for all the segments in terms of revenue. Also provided in the report is the market positioning of key players in the global telecom API market.

Additionally, the report includes competitive profiling of the major players engaged in offering telecom API services. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The key market players profiled in this study include telecom carriers, aggregators and service providers. The major telecom carriers providing telecom APIs profiled in the report include AT&T, Inc. and Orange. The major service providers and aggregators of telecom API profiled in the study are Apigee Corp., LocationSmart, Alcatel-Lucent, Twilio, Inc., Tropo, Inc. (Cisco, Inc.), Aepona Ltd. (An Intel Company), Fortumo OU, Nexmo, Inc. and Comverse, Inc.

The global telecom API market is segmented as below:

Telecom API Market

By Service Type

Payment

SMS, MMS and RCS

Maps and Location

Voice/Speech

Identity Management

WebRTC

Others (Device Information and Do Not Distrub)

By User Type

Enterprise Developer

Internal Telecom Developer

Partner Developer

Long Tail Developer

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

