A new report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine “Synthetic Diamond Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2023” is a comprehensive repository of information, providing market share, size, and forecast.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for synthetic diamond at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (million carats) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2015 to 2023. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global synthetic diamond market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for synthetic diamond during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the synthetic diamond market at the global and regional level.

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global synthetic diamond market. Porter’s Five Forces Model for the synthetic diamond market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global synthetic diamond market by segmenting it in terms of products, type, manufacturing process, and end-users. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual products, type, manufacturing process, and end-user segments in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global synthetic diamond market. Key players profiled in the report include Element Six, Applied Diamond Inc., Scio Diamond Technology Corporation, Tomei Diamond Co., Ltd., Pure Grown Diamonds, New Diamond Technology, LLC, Washington Diamonds Corporation, Centaurus Technologies, Inc., Crystallume, Sandvik AB, and ILJIN. Market players are profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of synthetic diamond for 2015 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of synthetic diamond is provided in terms of both volume and revenue. Market volume is defined in million carats, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers are estimated based on key products, type, manufacturing process, and end-users of synthetic diamond. Market size and forecast for each major product, type, manufacturing process, and end-users are provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Plastemart magazine, TPE magazine, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva, and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-hand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

