The objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of type, application, medical condition, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market. This report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments of the key players in terms of market developments, product portfolios, and financials.
Smart thermostats are devices that are connected to home automation systems and are used to regulate the temperature within an enclosed area. Smart thermostats combine software, sensors, Wi-Fi connectivity, algorithms, and user-friendly interfaces to aid in conserving energy and energy costs. These thermostats are used in both commercial and residential settings. Users use mobile apps to regulate the settings on the smart thermostats remotely. Smart thermostats are also programmed to self-learn the pattern of activities of the end-user.
Technavios analysts forecast the global smart thermostats market to grow at a CAGR of 19.00% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart thermostats market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
North America
APAC
Europe
ROW
Technavio’s report, Global Smart Thermostats Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Carrier
ecobee
Emerson
Honeywell International
Nest Labs
Other prominent vendors
Bosch Thermotechnology
Centrica
climote
Computime
EcoFactor
GridPoint
Ingersoll-Rand
LUXPRO
Netatmo
Quby
Radio Thermostat Company of America
Robertshaw Climate
Schneider Electric
tado
Venstar
Market driver
Growth in number of HVAC equipment users
Market challenge
High initial prices affect the demand for smart thermostats
Market trend
Limited penetration of smart thermostats in APAC
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
