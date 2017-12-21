“The Report Global Protein Bar Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Protein Bar

Protein bars are food supplement bars that contain protein. These bars are aimed mainly at consumers leading an active lifestyle, for example: Athletes and sports persons. It can also be taken as a snack item or as a meal replacement solution. In the last few years, the number of health-conscious consumers has increased worldwide mainly due to increasing health problems like: obesity, poor nutrition, and weak immune systems.

Technavios analysts forecast the global protein bar market to grow at a CAGR of 7.79% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global protein bar market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Protein Bar Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Kellogg

General Mills

Premier Nutrition

Quest Nutrition

thinkThin

Other prominent vendors

Grenade

Forward Foods

YouBar

OhYeah! Nutrition

Atkins Nutritionals

Abbott

Mars

Clif bars

KIND Snacks

NuGo Nutrition

Orgain

Market driver

Convenience factor

Market challenge

Product recalls

Market trend

Marketing initiatives for product promotions

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Global health and wellness market

PART 05: Market landscape

Global protein bar market

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

Global medium protein bar market

Global low protein bar market

Global high protein bar market

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Protein bar market in the Americas

Protein bar market in EMEA

Protein bar market in APAC

PART 09: Key leading countries

The US

The UK

Australia

Canada

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

