About Nanocomposites
Nanocomposites consist of at least one material in the nanometer range. The addition of nanoparticles to composites significantly improves the mechanical properties of nanocomposites. Thus, nanocomposites are regarded as the new generation of high-performance materials. They are gaining huge popularity in advanced and niche applications. Nanocomposites have gained a lot of attention in the recent years. Vendors are putting in significant efforts to control nanostructures with the help of innovative synthetic approaches. Nanocomposites are high-performance materials that exhibit unique property combinations and enhanced mechanical properties. The manufacturing of nanocomposites can be done in three ways: solution blending, molten state, and in situ polymerization.
Technavios analysts forecast the global nanocomposites market to grow at a CAGR of 23.66% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global nanocomposites market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
Europe
MEA
Technavio’s report, Global Nanocomposites Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
3M
Arkema
BASF
Cabot
Evonik Industries
Cyclics
DuPont
Elementis Specialties
eSPin Technologies
Foster
Inframat
InMat
Melodea
Nanocor
NYACOL
Powdermet
ALTANA
Unidym
Unitika
Zyvex Technologies
Market driver
Increasing investments in construction activities
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
High R&D costs
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Use of nano PVDF aluminum composites in decoration
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
Global nanocomposites market by application
Global nanocomposites market in construction segment
Global nanocomposites market in electronics segment
Global nanocomposites market in automotive segment
Global nanocomposites market in aerospace segment
Global nanocomposites market in packaging and plastics segment
Global nanocomposites market in others segment
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
Global nanocomposites market by product
Global nanocomposites market by polymer and clay
Global nanocomposites market by CNT and graphene
Global nanocomposites market by metal
