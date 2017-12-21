Latest industry research report on: Global Mobile Robot Platforms Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts
The objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of type, application, medical condition, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market. This report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments of the key players in terms of market developments, product portfolios, and financials.
Mobile robot platforms comprise autonomous mobile robots or autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) that are used for moving materials from one point to another in indoor or outdoor environments. This report focuses on mobile robot platforms that are used for industrial purposes for manufacturing as well as non-manufacturing operations.
Technavios analysts forecast the global mobile robot platforms market to grow at a CAGR of 20.11% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile robot platforms market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Mobile Robot Platforms Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Aethon
Clearpath Robotics
KUKA
Mobile Industrial Robots
Omron Adept Technologies
Savioke
Other prominent vendors
Amazon Robotics
Anybots
ASTI
Awabot
BA Systmes
BlueBotics
CRIIF
CtrlWorks
Dematic Egemin
Doog
Double Robotics
DST Robot
EOS Innovation
Fetch Robotics
TALUMIS
GCtronic
GeckoSystems
Ghost Robotics
Gtting
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
Hitachi
Innok Robotics
Deepfield Robotics
Harvest Automation
Shibuya Seiki
Locus Robotics
Manu Systems
Mekatronix
MLR System
Neobotix
Yaskawa Motoman
Omnitech Robotics
OPPENT
Panasonic
RoboCV
Robotnik
Rotundus
Seegrid
Shandong Chuangze Information & Technology
Soft Design
Sthle Robot Systems
Stanley Robotics
TECDRON
TetraStack
TRANSCEND
Unibap
Vecna Technologies
YUJIN ROBOT
Naio Technologies
Universal Robots
Market driver
Changes in global labor force
Market challenge
High cost of deployment
Market trend
Increase in adoption of data analytics
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
