“The Report Global Gas Meter Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Gas Meter

A gas meter is an instrument that is used to measure the consumption of gas in terms of volume in residential, commercial, and industrial premises. Gas meters can be broadly classified into the following: analog type basic gas meters and digital type smart gas meters. Analog type basic gas meters measure the volume of gas consumed and incorporate a meter reader to record the measured data. Digital type smart meters, on the contrary, make use of wireless communication technology and transmit all the necessary data at the utility end. Smart meters give accurate readings and measurement and hence, remove any discrepancies while billing.

Technavios analysts forecast the global gas meter market to grow at a CAGR of 14.21% during the period 2017-2021.

View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1326148/global-gas-meter-market-research-reports

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gas meter market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Gas Meter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Elster Gas

General Electric

Itron

Landis+Gyr

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1326148

Other prominent vendors

ABB

Aclara Technologies

Apator

Badger Meter

CGI Group

chongqing shancheng gas equipment

CJSC Gasdevice

Dandong Dongfa Group

DIEHL Metering (Diehl Stiftung)

EDMI

Emerson

Endress+Hauser Management

Eurodril LTD

IMAC Systems

ITT CONTROLS (Actaris)

JVC Premagas Kromschroeder Ukraine

KROHNE

LAOSP

Master Meter

Novator State Enterprise

OJSC Ivano-Frankovsky Plant Prompribor

OJSC Uzhgorodsky Turbogas

OJSC Yampolsky Instrument-Making Plant

ONICON

Premagas

Qianwei Kromschroder Meters

Raychem RPG

SAGEMCOM

Schlumberger

Schneider Electric

SE Plant Arsenal

SE Plant Generator

Sensus

Shinagawa

SICK

Siemens

Wyatt Engineering

ZENNER

Market driver

Smart meters enable efficient use of gas

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Technological challenges

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Integration versus modular methodologies

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Send An Enquiry Request @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiry/1326148

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

Market overview

Global basic gas meter market

Global smart gas meter market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Market overview

Gas meter market in Americas

Gas meter market in EMEA

Gas meter market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Integration versus modular methodologies

Enhanced meter performance

Utility analytics

PART 11: Vendor landscape

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiketa

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz