Laser cutting machines have high-power lasers that can cut a range of materials, from steel to plastics, with high levels of accuracy. The versatility of these machines allows manufacturers to develop complex geometric products. Thus, laser cutting machines offer an efficient and effective way for manufacturing parts and components for a wide range of industries, such as automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, electrical and electronics, textiles, and wood working.
Technavios analysts forecast the global laser cutting machine market to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global laser cutting machine market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Laser Cutting Machine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Coherent
IPG Photonics
MKS Instruments
TRUMPF
Other prominent vendors
ALPHA LASER
Bystronic
DPSS Lasers
Trotec Laser
Universal Laser Systems
Xenetech
Amada Miyachi
Market driver
Growing automotive market
Market challenge
CO laser manufacturer challenges
Market trend
Growing number of mergers and acquisitions
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
