Juice concentrate is produced by removing water content from fruit and vegetable juices. It is a type of fruit and vegetable ingredient which is used for manufacturing beverages, and in bakery, confectioneries, dairy products, and soups and sauces. The global fruit and vegetable ingredients market is currently growing at a moderate rate. This is because these ingredients have diverse industrial uses, such as in bakeries, beverages, confectionery items, ready to eat products, and dairy.

Technavios analysts forecast the global juice concentrate market to grow at a CAGR of 6.69% during the period 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Key vendors

AGRANA Beteiligungs

Archer Daniels Midland

Ingredion

SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients

SunOpta

Other prominent vendors

Cobell

DHLER

FruitSmart

GRUENEWALD INTERNATIONAL

Kanegrade

Lakeside Food Sales

Milne

Northwest Naturals

Old Orchard Brands

Steinhauser Group

Vegetable Juices

Welchs

Market driver

Demand for aseptic juice concentrates

Market challenge

Impact of guidelines in various countries

Market trend

Product launches

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

