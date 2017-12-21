Latest industry research report on: Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts

The objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of type, application, medical condition, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market. This report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments of the key players in terms of market developments, product portfolios, and financials.

HCC is the most common form of primary liver cancer in adults and occurs mainly in the patients with underlying liver disease and cirrhosis. The disease originates in the liver unlike the secondary liver cancers which reaches to the liver from other organs of the body. Currently only two drugs NEXAVAR and STIVARGA are approved for the treatment of the disease.

Technavios analysts forecast the global hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 3.40% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales of branded, generic, and off-label drugs in HCC treatment market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Bayer

Eli Lilly

Johnson and Johnson

Pfizer

Other prominent vendors

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene

F. Hoffmann-la Roche

Gilead

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Novartis

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Transgene

Market driver

Growing cases of hepatitis B and C infections

Market challenge

Stringent government regulations and trial failure in the late stage of drug development

Market trend

Increase in R&D activities for liver cirrhosis medication

