About Glass Handling Tools and Equipment

Glass handling tools are generally used while installing and transporting glass in glass manufacturing facilities and construction sites. Flat glass is very fragile, which makes the manual handling of this glass very difficult. Improper handling can lead to severe injuries from glass sheet edges or glass shards. Large panes of glass or toughened glass are also very heavy, which necessitates the use of glass handling tools or equipment. Glass handling tools are, thus, used to make the process of moving and working with glass safer and more efficient.

Technavios analysts forecast the global glass handling tools and equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.02% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global glass handling tools and equipment market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Glass Handling Tools and Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Bottero

CMS Glass Machinery

Conzzeta Management

C.R. Laurence

HEGLA

Other prominent vendors

Aardwolf

ANVER

J. Schmalz

LiSEC

Muyen BV

NFK

Peter Hird and Sons

Quattrolifts

TAWI

VACU-LIFT

VIAVAC

Wakefield Equipment

Market driver

Growing labor costs worldwide

Market challenge

Decline in automotive sales

Market trend

Device automation for improving workflow efficiency

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Market overview

Global glass handling tools and equipment market by vacuum lifters

Global glass handling tools and equipment market by loading and storage equipment

Global glass handling tools and equipment market by manual handling and other equipment

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Market overview

Glass handling tools and equipment market in APAC

Glass handling tools and equipment market in EMEA

Glass handling tools and equipment market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

