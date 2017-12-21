“The Report Global Glass Handling Tools and Equipment Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Glass Handling Tools and Equipment
Glass handling tools are generally used while installing and transporting glass in glass manufacturing facilities and construction sites. Flat glass is very fragile, which makes the manual handling of this glass very difficult. Improper handling can lead to severe injuries from glass sheet edges or glass shards. Large panes of glass or toughened glass are also very heavy, which necessitates the use of glass handling tools or equipment. Glass handling tools are, thus, used to make the process of moving and working with glass safer and more efficient.
Technavios analysts forecast the global glass handling tools and equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.02% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global glass handling tools and equipment market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Glass Handling Tools and Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Bottero
CMS Glass Machinery
Conzzeta Management
C.R. Laurence
HEGLA
Other prominent vendors
Aardwolf
ANVER
J. Schmalz
LiSEC
Muyen BV
NFK
Peter Hird and Sons
Quattrolifts
TAWI
VACU-LIFT
VIAVAC
Wakefield Equipment
Market driver
Growing labor costs worldwide
Market challenge
Decline in automotive sales
Market trend
Device automation for improving workflow efficiency
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
