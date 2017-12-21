“The Report Global Diabetic Footwear Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Diabetic Footwear
Diabetic footwear is therapeutic footwear, specifically developed and designed for diabetic patients to reduce the risk of several skin problems, such as blisters, sores, and skin breaks in diabetics and to prevent complications such as strain, ulcers, and amputations in diabetics. It includes slippers, shoes, and sandals for both men and women. They are usually prescribed by the physician to patients suffering from various health issues resulting from diabetes, which includes peripheral neuropathy and improper circulation of blood, especially in the lower limbs. These footwears help in preventing various foot ulcers, which can eventually lead to toe and foot-related problems.
Technavios analysts forecast the global diabetic footwear market to grow at a CAGR of 7.82% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global diabetic footwear market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Diabetic Footwear Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Aetrex Worldwide
DARCO International
OrthoFeet
Podartis
Other prominent vendors
Dr. Comfort
Dr. Zen
Drew shoe
Etonic
Hanger
HUSH PUPPIES
New Balance
Propt USA
Market driver
Rise in income level of consumers
Market driver

Rise in income level of consumers
Market challenge
Low penetration in developing countries
Market challenge

Low penetration in developing countries
Market trend
Availability of products online
Market trend

Availability of products online
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel
Global diabetic footwear market by distribution channel
Global diabetic footwear market by retail outlet
Global diabetic footwear market by online retail
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global diabetic footwear market by geography
Diabetic footwear market in Americas
Diabetic footwear market in EMEA
Diabetic footwear market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
Availability of products online
Rise in product and process innovation
Increasing healthcare expenditure
PART 11: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Investment opportunity analysis
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
Aetrex Worldwide
DARCO International
OrthoFeet
Podartis
Other prominent vendors
