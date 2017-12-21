“The Report Global Construction Safety Helmets Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Construction Safety Helmets

Construction safety helmets are personal protective equipment (PPE) worn by workers for safety in the construction industry. These safety helmets offer protection against strong head impacts that can be because of flying or falling objects, slip, trips, and falls. Personal protective equipment minimizes the wearers’ exposure to specific hazards. PPE consists of full body protection such as gloves, masks, footwear, head and eye protection gear, and shields.

Technavios analysts forecast the global construction safety helmets market to grow at a CAGR of 4.19% during the period 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Key vendors

3M

Honeywell

NAFFCO

Delta Plus Group

Other prominent vendors

MSA Safety

JSP

KARAM

Centurion Safety EU

Mallcom (India)

Sure Safety

Forney Industries

Market driver

Robust growth in construction industry

Market challenge

Discomfort due to weight

Market trend

Ergonomically designed helmets

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by material type

Global construction safety helmets market by material type

HDPE

Polyethylene

Fiberglass

Polycarbonate

Nylon

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Overview

APAC

Americas

EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

