“The Report Global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software
CPQ software is an enterprise software application used by end-users (including B2B and B2C businesses) to bring together activities such as configuring, quoting, and pricing of their products. The software helps ease the process of quoting of products made through make-to-order (MTO) and assemble-to-order (ATO) production methods. The low price of CPQ software has made it affordable for many SMBs in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil to adopt CPQ software for pricing and quoting.
Technavios analysts forecast the global configure price and quote (CPQ) software market to grow at a CAGR of 14.53% during the period 2017-2021.
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1326154/global-configure-price-and-quote-market-research-reports
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global configure price and quote (CPQ) software market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Apttus
Callidus Software
FPX
Oracle
PROS
Salesforce.com
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1326154
Other prominent vendors
Aspire Technologies
Cincom Systems
ConnectWise
IBM
Infor
Model N
SAP
Vendavo
Market driver
Increasing need for higher productivity
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Lack of coordination among business units
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Increase in mobility solutions
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Send An Enquiry Request @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiry/1326154
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 05: Market segmentation by deployment
Global CPQ software market by deployment
On-premises CPQ software
Cloud-based CPQ software
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
Global CPQ software market by geography
Americas
EMEA
APAC
PART 07: Decision framework
PART 08: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 09: Market trends
Increase in mobility solutions
Growing M&A in the CPQ software market
Growing use of deal intelligence
PART 10: Vendor landscape
Overview
Other prominent vendors
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz
Recent Comments