Coaxial cables are a type of multi-layered insulated cables used in applications like cable television (CATV) distribution, wired telephony, and broadband Internet services. These cables consist of a single wire at the center that carries the signal, covered by a dielectric insulating material, which is then covered by a wire mesh and another insulated covering material. The outer conductor mesh serves as the ground connector.

Technavios analysts forecast the global coaxial cables market to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% during the period 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

APAC

Europe

ROW

Key vendors

Belden

General Cable

LS Cable & System

Nexans

Prysmian Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Other prominent vendors

Amphenol

CommScope

Habia Cable

Hengxin Technology

Kingsignal Technology

Trigiant Group

W. L. Gore & Associates

Zhuhai Hansen Technology

Market driver

Adoption of cables for broadband Internet access

Market challenge

Declining CATV subscriber base in several countries

Market trend

Growing investment in the aerospace sector

