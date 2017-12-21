Latest industry research report on: Global Circuit Breaker, Fuse, and Relay Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts

A circuit breaker is a multi-use automated switching device, used to protect electrical circuits from overload currents, and can be reset either manually or automatically. A fuse is a single-use circuit protection device that cuts the flow of current by melting the fuse wire when excess current is supplied. A relay is an electromechanical device used for controlling or switching high power circuits or devices using low power input.

Technavios analysts forecast the global circuit breaker, fuse, and relay market to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the period 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Key vendors

ABB

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Other prominent vendors

Mitsubishi Electric

CAMSCO ELECTRIC

Honeywell International

Itron

LARSEN & TOUBRO

SCHURTER Holding

Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic

Littelfuse

Rockwell Automation

S&C Electric Company

NR Electric

Chint

Legrand

Bel Fuse

Market driver

Increasing global power demand

Market challenge

Global economic uncertainty

Market trend

Replacement of fuses with circuit breakers

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

