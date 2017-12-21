Latest industry research report on: Global Circuit Breaker, Fuse, and Relay Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts
The objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of type, application, medical condition, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market. This report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments of the key players in terms of market developments, product portfolios, and financials.
A circuit breaker is a multi-use automated switching device, used to protect electrical circuits from overload currents, and can be reset either manually or automatically. A fuse is a single-use circuit protection device that cuts the flow of current by melting the fuse wire when excess current is supplied. A relay is an electromechanical device used for controlling or switching high power circuits or devices using low power input.
Technavios analysts forecast the global circuit breaker, fuse, and relay market to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global circuit breaker, fuse, and relay market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Circuit Breaker, Fuse, and Relay Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
ABB
GENERAL ELECTRIC
Siemens
Schneider Electric
Eaton
Other prominent vendors
Mitsubishi Electric
CAMSCO ELECTRIC
Honeywell International
Itron
LARSEN & TOUBRO
SCHURTER Holding
Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic
Littelfuse
Rockwell Automation
S&C Electric Company
NR Electric
Chint
Legrand
Bel Fuse
Market driver
Increasing global power demand
Market challenge
Global economic uncertainty
Market trend
Replacement of fuses with circuit breakers
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
