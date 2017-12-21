Cardiac Holter Monitor Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2022

The Global Cardiac holter monitor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2 % during 2017-2022. The holter monitor is a small battery operated device that measures the activity of the heart such as rhythm and rate, this device records the electrical activity of the heart for longer duration of time. Apart from rate and rhythm this device is also picks up exhibit symptoms of an irregular heartbeat or arrhythmia.

Cardiovascular diseases is growing at a very alarming rate, this has become one of the major concern, as mortality rate due to cardiovascular diseases is growing year by year. This results in the healthcare sector adopting new and technological advanced healthcare devices and better healthcare infrastructure facilities. This is one of the key agent that directly boosted the global cardiac holter monitor market upward. Holter monitoring devices is safe and non-invasive for the patient, this safe and effective property of such devices is also acting as a motivator. Apart from that technological advancement in healthcare sector, increasing patient’s awareness regarding compact devices is propelling the global cardiac holter monitor market growth in the forecasted time period. Though high cost of cardiac holter monitor, lack of trained technicians and rising number of alternative technologies for cardiac monitoring will restraints the growth of global market. On the other hand increasing need of compact devices and overgrowing growth opportunity in emerging countries may acts as an opportunity in the growth of global cardiac holter monitoring market in the next five years.

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North American region dominating the global cardiac holter monitoring market owing to overgrowing cardiovascular diseases, increasing popularity of point of care system and home healthcare. Asia pacific region is growing at a very fast pace majorly due to rising population which directly enhances the cardiovascular disease peoples, increasing disposable income, and present of several local holter manufacturers providing the devices at a competitive prices, this lowers the cost of devices. European region is following North America.

The Key Players in the Global Cardiac holter monitor market Include Boston Scientific, Cardiac Monitoring, Cardionet Inc., Compumed Inc., Ekosur Sa, Ge Healthcare, Lifewatch, Medicomp Inc., Meditech Inc., Medtronic, Mindray Medical International Limited, Mortara Instrument, Nasan Medical, Navix Diagnostix, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Royal Philips Healthcare, Schiller Ag, Spacelabs Healthcare, St. Jude Medical, Welch Allyn and so on Partnership, R&D, M&A, Product Launch are the key strategy adopted in the global cardiac holter monitor market.

Global Cardiac holter monitor market is segmented on the basis of product Type, components, end users and regional outlook.

