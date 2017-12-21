A new report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine “Bulk Container Packaging – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020” is a comprehensive repository of information, providing market share, size, and forecast.

Bulk container packaging includes products used for bulk or high volume packaging. These are transported in containers via road, sea or railways. This report studies the bulk container packaging market for three products: flexitanks, flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC) and bulk container liners. Other bulk container packaging products available in the market such as drums, barrels and boxes have not been considered in the report. Flexitanks is a flexible bladder or a container manufactured using polyethylene and polypropylene to transport non-hazardous liquids in a standard 20ft container. FIBCs are also termed big bags or jumbo bags. These are made up of woven fabric for storage and transport of dry and free flowing products. These bags are available in large variations in the market with different product types that suit various materials that are to be transported. They are most widely used in sizes of 1 ton or 2 tons. Bulk container liners are made up of woven polyethylene or polypropylene and are available in different sizes depending upon customer requirement. However, the most widely used liners are 20ft and 40ft containers globally.

This study includes market estimate and forecast of the bulk container packaging market from demand side in terms of revenue from 2013 to 2020. Major products analyzed include flexitanks, FIBC and bulk container liners. Application segments include food & beverages, chemicals and others (including pharmaceuticals, etc.). Each of these product types and applications have been estimated and forecast on the global as well as regional level. We have segmented the global market in four regions: North America, Europe (including Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Russia, and CIS), Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (Including the Middle East, Latin America and Africa). The global as well as regional market for each product type and application has been estimated from 2013 (as a base year) and forecast from 2014 to 2020 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

Higher operational and cost efficiency of flexitanks is one of the major factors driving the global bulk container packaging market. Rise in exports of vegetable oil from Southeast Asia coupled with increase in bulk wine trade is anticipated to boost the market. However, volatility in prices of polypropylene and polyethylene is expected to hamper market growth. Increase in commodity trade in BRICS nations is likely to create new opportunities for bulk container packaging manufacturers in the market. The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis in order to study value addition at each stage of the value chain. The study includes Porter’s five forces model to analyze competition in the market and its impact on buyers, suppliers, substitutes, new entrants and degree of competition. It also includes market attractiveness analysis to gauge highly attractive markets for investment in future. Factors taken into consideration for evaluating attractive markets include regional demand, growth rate, commodity trade, demography, and economic conditions. The study also provides market share analysis of major manufacturers of flexitanks operating in the market.

The report includes profiles of major companies operating in the market. It covers parameters such as overview, business strategy, financial overview, product portfolio and recent developments. Companies covered in the report include Shandong Anthente New Materials Technology Co., Ltd., BLT Flexitank Industrial Co. Ltd., Braid Logistics, Büscherhoff Spezialverpackung GmbH & Co. KG, Environmental Packaging Technologies Inc., KriCon, K Tank Supply Limited, Qingdao LAF Packaging Co. LTD., MY FlexiTank, SIA Flexitanks Ltd., Bulk Liquid Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai Yunjet Plastic Packaging Co. Ltd., Trust Flexitanks and Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics Ltd.

