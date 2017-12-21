Latest industry research report on: Global Biodiesel Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts
The objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of type, application, medical condition, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market. This report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments of the key players in terms of market developments, product portfolios, and financials.
Biodiesel is an alternative fuel for automotive engines, which is produced by the chemical reaction of a raw material, such as vegetable oil or animal fat, with an alcohol such as methanol or ethanol. Biodiesel is a better alternative for the environment as it is produced from renewable resources, and it releases low emissions compared with normal diesel. As it is produced domestically from natural resources, its use decreases the dependency on imported fuel, and it also contributes to a country’s economy.
Technavios analysts forecast the global biodiesel market to grow at a CAGR of 4.57% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global biodiesel market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
North America
South America
APAC
Europe
ROW
Technavio’s report, Global Biodiesel Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Archer Daniels Midland
BIOX
Bunge
Cargill
Wilmar International
Other prominent vendors
Altenesol
Argent Energy
biomax fuels
KFS Biodiesel
Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy
Louis Dreyfus
MNZER Bioindustrie
NESTE
RB FUELS
Renewable Energy Group
Vance Group
White Mountain Biodiesel
YAMUNA BIO ENERGY
Market driver
Increasing demand for biofuels
Market challenge
High operating costs of biodiesel
Market trend
Biofuels from spent bleaching earth
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
