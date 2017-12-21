Frozen Food Packaging Market Information by Packaging type (boxes, bags, tubs & cups and others) by Application (Meat, poultry & seafood, fruits & vegetables, baked products others) and by Region – Forecast to 2021

Market Scenario

The market for frozen food packaging has been growing rapidly due to increased demand for packaged food, and a strong retail network in growing economies of APAC. There is a high dependency on the packaged ready to eat convenience products to save time. This is backed by the increasing urbanization, increased shelf-life of otherwise perishable products and increase in investments by packaging companies in advanced freezing techniques which has led to the growth of the frozen food packaging market.

Segments

Frozen food packaging market is segmented on the basis Packaging product type, by Application and by Region. On the basis Packaging product type it is segmented as Meat, Poultry & Seafood; fruits & vegetables; baked products and others. On the basis of application it is segmented as Boxes, bags, tubs & cups and others. Additionally on the basis of Region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis of Frozen Food Packaging Market

APAC dominates the Frozen food packaging market with its fast growing market worldwide. The rapidly growing economies in APAC along with expanding food & beverage sector are the key drivers of fast growing market for frozen food packaging in APAC. It is followed by North America which is expected to grow rapidly. Europe and Rest of the World are also expected to grow at moderate CAGR from 2016 to 2021.

Key Players

The key players of Frozen food packaging market report include- Graphic Packaging International Inc., Ball Corporation, Printpack Inc., Leucadia National, Packaging Corporation of America, Sealed Air Corporation, WestRock Company, Amcor Ltd., Anchor Packaging, AEP Industries Inc., Crown Holdings, Genpack LLC, and Graham Packaging Company.

BRIEF TOC:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

MARKET DYNAMICS

GLOBAL MARKET SEGMENTATION

REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

CONCLUSION

LIST OF TABLES

LIST OF FIGURES

