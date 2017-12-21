“The Latest Research Report Flexible Display Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Global Flexible Display Market: Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as the increasing adoption of low power consumption is one of the key factors that is predicted to trigger the demand of flexible display during the forecast period. Advances in the field of display technology have led the manufacturers operating in this field to focus on extensive research and development activities to implement new designs that would overcome the shortcomings that are present in flexible display. These flexible display come with new and improved power efficiency coupled with high durability. Increasing inclination of various display manufacturers towards manufacturing flexible display in order to cope up with the rising demand from smartphone, wearable devices and television is also predicted to accelerate the market growth of flexible display in the coming years. For instance, Moxi Group, a Chinese company, has developed a phone that is so flexible that it can be worn on the wrist also like a watch.

However, complex manufacturing process coupled with high manufacturing cost of flexible display is one of the essential factors that is anticipated to deter the market growth of flexible display in the coming years. A major problem in the manufacture of flexible display is that the display comprises of plastic. Thus, with the growing habit of consumers to experience HD quality in electronic devices, it would be difficult for them to experience the images and videos with limited color palettes. This is primarily due to the fact that the performance of plastic displays cannot be at par with that of glass displays. This in turn, limits various display manufacturers to enter into the market.

Get Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1279332

Global Flexible Display Market: Segmentation

The global flexible display market is segmented on the basis of form factor, technology and application. Based on form factor, the market is segmented curved display, bendable and foldable display and rollable display. Curved display can be produced in different sizes and shapes. This segment accounted for the highest market share in 2016. Based on technology, the flexible display market is segmented into Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED), Electronic Paper Display (EPD), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into military equipment, smartphone, computer and peripherals, wearable devices, television and others.

Regionally, the global flexible display market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. In 2016, North America held the major share of the market, followed by Europe. Rising demand for flexible display in North America is due to its widespread application in smartphone, wearable devices, television, military equipment among others is expected to intensify the market penetration in the coming years.

Global Flexible Display Market: Competitive Analysis

The leading manufacturers in the global flexible display market have been adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition and product line expansion. The major market participants profiled in this report are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Universal Display Corporation (The U.S), Atmel Corporation (The U.S), Koninklijke Philips N.V.(Netherlands), Sharp Corporation (Japan), LG Display (South Korea) Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Japan Display Inc. (Japan), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan) among others.

View Sample PDF @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1279332/flexible-display-global-industry-market-research-reports.pdf

The segments covered in the flexible display market are as follows:

Global Flexible Display Market, by Form Factor

Curved Display

Bendable and Foldable Display

Rollable Display

Global Flexible Display Market, by Technology

OLED

EPD

LCD

Others

Global Flexible Display Market, by Application

Military Equipment

Smartphone

Computer and Peripherals

Wearable Devices

Television

Others

Global Flexible Display Market, by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Send An Enquiry Request @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiry/1279332

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

Chapter 2 Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

2.2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1. Overview

4.2. Drivers and Restraints Analysis: Snapshot

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraint

4.2.3. Opportunity Analysis

4.3. Competitive Land Scape

4.4. Competitive Strategies Adopted by Major Players

4.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

Chapter 5 Flexible Display Market Analysis, by Form Factor

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Flexible Display Market Revenue Share Analysis, by Form Factor

5.3. Global Flexible Display Market Volume Share Analysis, by Form Factor

5.4. Global Flexible Display Market Revenue Forecast, by Form Factor

5.5. Global Flexible Display Market Volume Forecast, by Form Factor

5.6. Global Flexible Display Market, Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Form Factor

Buy Now This Report From Here @ https://www.researchmoz.com/checkout?rep_id=1279332&licType=S