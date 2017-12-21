“The Latest Research Report Electronic Health Records Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Global Electronic Health Records Market – Overview

Electronic Health Record (EHR) is a digital version of a patient’s medical history, which is maintained by the healthcare provider over time, and may include all of the key executives clinical data relevant to that individual care under a particular provider, including demographics, problems, progress notes, vital signs, medications, past medical history, immunizations, radiology reports and laboratory data. Dramatic improvement in the electronic health record system will increase demand globally.

The report analyzes each of the segments and its sub-categories in detail for market trends, recent developments, outlook, and opportunities. The market overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have strong impact on the global EHR market and could influence the market in the future as well. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition between leading market players operating across the globe. The report also mentioned about leading players for each of the product segment/technology that dominates the market or expected to emerge in forthcoming years.

Global Electronic Health Records Market – Research Methodology

The research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research includes information collected via e-mails, and telephonic interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOL), and forms the bulk of our research. Secondary research includes information collected from various sources, by study of company websites, annual reports, stock analysis presentations, press releases, and various national and international databases.

All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their respective market shares. The recommendations section included in the report would assist existing market players in targeting all major stake holders of this industry such as companies, hospitals, emergency, assisted living facilities, home care providers government agencies and also to those aiming to seek an entry. The report also profiles major players in the global EHR market based on various attributes such as company details, business overview, details of EHR business, financial details, business strategies and recent developments.

Additional information such as vital components of EHR, hosting platforms, application areas of EHR, and legal requirements are covered in the market overview chapter which provide every minute details to assist new and existing players to venture and explore latent market opportunities in forthcoming years. The report also featured a detailed list of major revenue contributing EHR products, their certification, and manufacturer details to depict competition in the market.

Global Electronic Health Records Market – Segmentation

Based on installation type, global electronic health records market are segmented into web based, client server based and software-as-a-service. Based on end user, the electronic health records market are segmented into hospital, physician office, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Based on geography, the electronic health records market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and rest of world. The regions are further segmented into major countries which include, U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of world

Companies Mention in Report

Key players profiled in the electronic health record market study encompasses Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, CPSI, Epic Systems, eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare, Greenway Health, LLC, Medical Information Technology, Inc., McKesson Corporation, NextGen Healthcare and 4medica.

The electronic health records market has been segmented as follows:

Global Electronic Health Records Market, by Installation

Web Based

Client Server Based

Software as Services

Global Electronic Health Records Market, by End User

Hospital

Physician Office

Ambulatory surgery centers

Others

Global Electronic Health Records Market, by Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Australia

Malaysia

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World

Israel

Russia

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Electronic Health Records (EHR): Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Share, by Geography, 2016 & 2025 (Value %)

2.3 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Revenue, by Installation Type, 2016 (US$ Mn)

2.4 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Revenue, by End-User, 2016 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 3 Global Market Overview

3.1 Introduction and Market Definition

3.2 Components of EHR

3.3 Hosting Platform

3.4 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Applications

3.5 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Legal Requirements

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Drivers

3.6.1.1 EHR systems encourage physicians to adopt information technology to streamline routine work

3.6.1.2 Government incentives propel rapid adoption of HER systems across health care facilities

3.6.2 Restraints

3.6.2.1 High costs associated with installation of EHR systems

3.6.2.2 Lack of skilled health care IT professionals impedes the adoption of EHR systems

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.3.1 Asia-Pacific presents immense potential in the EHR market

3.7 Top 5 Electronic Health Records (EHR) products with number of users, 2015

3.8 Growth Share Analysis of Electronic Health Records (EHR), by Products (Top 5), 2015

3.9 Market Attractiveness Analysis of Electronic Health Records (EHR), By Geography, 2016

3.10 Competitive Landscape

3.10.1 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Share by Key Players, 2015 (Value %)

3.10.2 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Share by Key Players, 2016 (Value %)

3.11 Major Market Available Products

3.12 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Pricing Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Revenue, by Installation Type, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Revenue, by Installation Type, 2015–2025 (US$ Mn)

4.2 Global Web Based (Active Server Pages) Market Revenue, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn) and Analysis

4.3 Global Client Server Based Market Revenue, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn) and Analysis

4.4 Global Software as a Service Market Revenue, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn) and Analysis

