People see healthcare as secondary due to the high cost of treatment and then even higher cost of medicines. On top of that visiting hospitals and waiting is long queue’s with your pure health condition is daunting enough. Doctoroo promises to end all such suffering by offering Australia’s most affordable Online Telehealth Doctor Platform, where people can see a Professional Doctor from wherever they are at affordable rates.

Doctoroo has profiled and hired best of the best for the job so when they claim ‘affordable’ as their USP adjective, it does not imply low quality service or unqualified trainees. You will be able to talk to real doctors with years of experience in the field who take healthcare as a passion and not a job. Doctors who will truly care for you, be patient with you and guide you into right treatment and medication. You can call, chat or make a video call and talk to a doctor face to face on Doctoroo. They can do a complete check up by coming to your place too or write down a prescription for you online and get medicine delivered right to your doorstep.