New Delhi, 21st December 2017: DEN Networks Ltd, one of the largest cable MSOs in India, is the top cable brand according to the “Most Attractive Brands 2017” report by TRA Research a brands insight company.

Mr. S.N. Sharma, CEO, DEN Networks said, “We are delighted to be recognised as the most attractive Cable TV brand in the country by TRA Research. This recognition reflects our enduring efforts to fulfill customer satisfaction and quality service. As a dynamic and technologically driven company, we have been the leading innovator in the digital cable TV industry in India. From being the first national MSO to launch its own OTT app – DEN TV+ to launching premium international gaming service “DEN Playin’ TV” on our network and introducing special HD Set-top box with accessories to enjoy audio and video streaming over internet on non-smart TVs, our initiatives have been aimed at delighting our customers, attuned to their changing preferences and lifestyle needs. We hope to cement our leadership position by continually redefining and improving the industry benchmarks in TV viewing experience.”

‘Most Attractive Brands’ is an annual study conducted by Trust Research Advisory (TRA). The rankings are based on a primary research conducted across 16 Indian cities among 2,456 consumers. The study generated nearly 5 million data points and 5,000 unique brands mentions of which 1000 brands are listed in the list. The research is based on TRA’s proprietary 36-attribute Attractiveness Matrix.