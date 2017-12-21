“The Latest Research Report Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market: Overview

The world automotive electronic power steering (EPS) market is prognosticated to showcase an enhanced growth due to the shift from the previous technology to EPS systems. This could be on account of the urgent need to find fuel-efficient solutions followed by the global fuel crisis. Independence from the combustion engine and the usage of alternator for sourcing power are envisaged to have assisted the new EPS technology to overshadow the conventional steering system.

Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market: Dynamics

Technological advancements are forecasted to be at the forefront of the world automotive EPS market. Several companies are making their individual contribution toward the growth of technology in the market. For instance, the SPIDAN power steering system developed by GKN PLC uses remanufactured replacement components to ensure the preservation of natural resources. It also helps in decreasing carbon dioxide emission and fuel consumption. Moreover, it boasts of intelligent energy management. Another instance could be Hitachi Automotive Systems Co. Ltd. and Nissan collaborating to develop a new electro-hydraulic power steering system.

The rapid rise in vehicle-owning households and worldwide population are projected to play a significant role in the substantial increase in automotive vehicle production. Today, the EPS systems market is said to have surpassed the traditional hydraulic steering in less than two decades. Advantages such as lower fuel consumption, high durability, improved response at different speeds, low maintenance, and lower weight coupled with simple architecture could fuel the adoption of EPS over hydraulic systems. This, in turn, could fuel the demand in the world automotive EPS market.

Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market: Segmentation

According to the researchers authoring the report, the international automotive EPS market could be split up into four chief products, viz. hydraulic (H)-EPS, column-assist (C)-EPS, pinion-assist (P)-EPS, and rack-assist (R)-EPS. Amongst these, H-EPS is anticipated to secure a leading share of 31.2% in the market by the end of 2022. The H-EPS market could expand at an annual US$0.4 bn absolute growth, which is prophesied to be larger than any other product.

The international automotive EPS market is also predicted to be classified into heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, luxury passenger cars, premium passenger cars, mid-sized passenger cars, and compact passenger cars, as per vehicle type segmentation.

In terms of regional segmentation, the international automotive EPS market could be divided into six key geographies, i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market: Competition

In all, the report on the worldwide automotive EPS market studies 10 industry players, viz. JTEKT, Bosh, Nexteer, NSK, Mando Corporation, KSR International Company, Showa, ThyssenKrupp Presta, Hitachi Automotive, and Sona Koyo. Readers are also provided with a detailed company share analysis followed by SWOT analysis and company overview of each player studied. Furthermore, for each company analyzed in the report, the analysts offer a study of their important developments, sales data and key financials by type of product, and a list of their products.

Table Of Contents

1. Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market – Executive Summary

2. Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Overview

2.1. Introduction

2.1.1. Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Taxonomy

2.1.2. Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Definition

2.2. Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2012-2022

2.2.1. Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Y-o-Y Growth

2.3. Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Dynamics

2.3.1. Drivers

2.3.2. Restraints

2.3.3. Trends

2.4. Supply Chain

2.5. Cost Structure

2.6. Pricing Analysis

2.7. Raw Material Sourcing Strategy and Analysis

2.8. List of Distributors

2.9. Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region

3. Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Analysis and Forecast By Product Type

3.1. Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Size and Forecast By Product Type, 2012-2022

3.1.1. H-EPS Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

3.1.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.2. C-EPS Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

3.1.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.1.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.3. P-EPS Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

3.1.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.1.3.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.3.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.4. R-EPS Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

3.1.4.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.1.4.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.4.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4. Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Analysis and Forecast By Vehicle Type

4.1. Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Size and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2012-2022

4.1.1. Compact Passenger Cars Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

4.1.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.2. Mid-sized Passenger Cars Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

4.1.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.3. Premium Passenger Cars Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

4.1.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.3.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.3.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.4. Luxury Passenger Cars Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

4.1.4.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.4.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.4.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.5. Light Commercial Vehicles Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

4.1.5.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.5.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.5.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.6. Heavy Commercial Vehicles Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

4.1.6.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.6.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.6.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

