This report on the autoimmune disease diagnostics market studies the current and future prospects of the global market. Autoimmune disease diagnostics market includes various laboratory tests that are performed to diagnose autoimmune disorders. These tests include blood tests for one or more autoantibodies and tests for inflammation. The rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases, increase in health care expenditure globally, rising government initiatives and increasing automation in laboratories leading to higher sensitivity, faster and easy performance will drive the market of autoimmune disease diagnostics. The autoimmune disease diagnostics market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments and sub-segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market with respect to market segments based on the test type and diseases and their geographic analysis.

Based on test type, the autoimmune disease diagnostics market has been segmented into eight major categories: antinuclear antibody test, autoantibody test, complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, C-reactive protein test, erythrocyte sedimentation rate, urinalysis and others. On the basis of disease the autoimmune disease diagnostics market is categorized into seven segments namely: Graves’ disease, Hashimotos’s thyroiditis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, systemic lupus erythematosus and others. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on usefulness, efficacy, revenue, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each segment has been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year.

Geographically, autoimmune disease diagnostics market has been segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

A list of recommendations has been provided for new entrants as well as existing market players to assist them in taking strategic initiatives to establish a strong presence in the market. The report also profiles major players in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio- Rad laboratories, bioMerieux SA, Siemens Healthcare, Inova Diagnostics Inc., Quest Diagnostics and SQL Diagnostics, Inc.

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is segmented as follows:

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Test Type

Antinuclear Antibody Tests

Autoantibody Tests

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel

C – reactive protein (CRP)

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR)

Urinalysis

Others

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Disease Type

Graves’ Disease

Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis

Multiple Sclerosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (lupus)

Type 1 diabetes

Others

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics: Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Test Type, 2014 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Share, by Geography, 2014–2023 (US$ Mn)

3. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market – Industry Analysis

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Drivers

3.2.1. High Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases Across the World

3.2.2. Increased Health Care Expenditure Globally

3.2.3. Growing Awareness Among People About Autoimmune Diseases

3.3. Restraints

3.3.1. Competitive Pricing and Equipment Costs

3.3.2. Shortage of Skilled Labor

3.4. Opportunities

3.4.1. Emerging Economies to Offer Sustained Growth Opportunities

3.4.2. New products, Services, and Device Development

3.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis– Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Geography, 2014 (%)

3.7. Competitive Landscape – Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Key Players, 2014 (%)

4.Market Segmentation – By Test Type

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue, 2013–2023 (US$ Mn)

4.3. Global Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Revenue, 2013–2023 (US$ Mn)

4.4. Global Autoantibody Test Market Revenue, 2013–2023 (US$ Mn)

4.5. Global Complete Blood Count Market Revenue, 2013–2023 (US$ Mn)

4.6. Global Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Market Revenue, 2013–2023 (US$ Mn)

4.7. Global C-reactive Protein Market Revenue, 2013–2023 (US$ Mn)

4.8. Global Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Market Revenue, 2013–2023 (US$ Mn)

4.9. Global Urinalysis Market Revenue, 2013–2023 (US$ Mn)

4.10. Global Other Tests Market Revenue, 2013–2023 (US$ Mn)

