AUTHOR, BIKER & ENTREPRENEUR – KAPIL PATHARE ,DIRECTOR VIP CLOTHING LTD. BECAME SANTA CLAUS FOR ADOPTED SLUM CHILDREN OF GURPREET KAUR CHADHA’S NGO PUNJABI GLOBAL FOUNDATION

Christmas is a time for merry making, dancing, feasting and partying with Santa Claus. And, thanks to the effort of Kapil Pathare, Director VIP clothing Ltd. many slum children will not be deprived of the jollity of the festival.

The event saw the presence of Mrs. India Earth Shweta Chaudhry

Kapil’s bent at charity is, of course, not unknown. That streak of his persona merely brought joy to a few of his innocent fans who, Kapil has always, insisted, are the biggest admirers of his music.

Kapil Pathare, Director VIP clothing Ltd, celebrated Christmas with slum children of Gurpreet Kaur Chadha’s NGO Punjabi Global Foundation. Nothing less than a hug would do.Santa Claus Kapil Pathare treated children to an evening of entertainment, snacks & fun. Each child also took home a ‘goodie bag’.

An emotional Kapil Pathare said “Bringing a smile to their faces & helping these kids might not change the whole world, but it could change the world for them. My heart is filled with love. Just being around them makes me feel innocent & full of life. This was definitely the best way to celebrate and bring in Christmas”