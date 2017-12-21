Anti-counterfeit packaging Market 2017

Summary:

Key Players

The key players of Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market report include –

Avery Dennison Corporation

Alien Technology Corp.

CCL Industries Inc.

AlpVision SA

3M Company

Sicpa Holding SA.

DuPont De Nemours and Company

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Savi TechnologyInc.

Catalent Pharma Solution Inc

Authentix, Inc.

TraceLink Inc.

Essentra PLC

Impinj Inc.

Inksure Technologies.

Synopsis of the Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market

Market Scenario

The market for Anti-counterfeit Packaging is rapidly growing due to increased health risks with growing population along with government regulations to eliminate counterfeit products. There is an increased demand for hygienic packaging in both the food and healthcare products, which is a key driver for Anti-counterfeit Packaging.

Segments

On the basis of technology, market is segmented as barcode, labels, RFID, holograms, and others. On the basis of end-users it is segmented as healthcare, food & beverages, consumer goods, apparel, automotive, and others. Market has also been segmented on the basis of region into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Study Objectives of Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyze the Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technology, by end-user, and by region.

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market

Regional Analysis of Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market

Asia-Pacific dominates the Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market with its fastest growing market worldwide. It is due to the rising demand as such counterfeit practices are more prevalent in this region. It induces the need for Anti-counterfeit packaging for food and health products.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia– Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Algeria

Rest of Middle East & Africa

