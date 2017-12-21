Global Ambient Lighting Market, By Type (Down Lighting, Surface Mounted Lighting, Suspended Lighting, Track Lighting), By Components (Hardware, Software, Services), By Applications (Residential, Commercial) – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

The ambient lighting are the latest lighting solutions in the market. It delivers the best quality, brightness, attractive light, precise illumination, greater efficiency, reduced glare and others. The demand of these lighting are huge due to its energy savings, reliable performance, easy installation, low cost maintenance, and others. In June, 2017, Inova Semiconductor has started offering ambient lighting solutions that is light emitting diode (LED) lighting system to the automotive industry which provides high-resolution in-car video application. These lighting solution is widely accepted by premium car manufacturers including BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Rolls Royce, Volvo, Bentley, and others.

The companies such as Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), Enterprise Lighting LTD (U.S.), Unity Technologies SF (U.S.), OSRAM Licht GmBH (Germany), are the leading provider of high performance with new design of ambient lighting solution in the market. In June, 2016, Dialog Semiconductor has introduced ambient light and color sensor controls to the smart lighting platform of advanced LED drivers and Bluetooth controllers.

The global Ambient Lighting Market is bifurcated on the basis of type, components, applications and region. The type is segmented into down lighting, surface mounted lighting, suspended lighting, track lighting and others. The components is segmented into hardware, software, services and others. The applications is segmented residential, commercial (automotive, hospitals, offices) and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The regional analysis of ambient lighting market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in ambient lighting market as it has huge demand in many sectors including residential, commercial, industrial sectors and others. The ambient lighting market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for ambient lighting market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years as the companies are taking interest in targeting the ambient lighting in these market to meet the requirement of customers’ need.

The global ambient lighting market is expected to grow at USD ~94 Billion by 2023, at ~11% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Segments:

The global ambient lighting market has been segmented on the basis of type, components, applications and region.

Global Ambient Lighting Market By Type:

• Down Lighting

• Surface Mounted Lighting

• Suspended Lighting

• Track Lighting

• Others

Global Ambient Lighting Market By Components:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

• Others

Global Ambient Lighting Market By Applications:

• Residential

• Commercial

– Automotive

– Hospitals

– Offices

Global Ambient Lighting Market By Regions:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Rest Of The World

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global ambient lighting market are – Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), Enterprise Lighting LTD (U.S.), Unity Technologies SF (U.S.), Cree, Inc. (U.S.), Acuity Brands Lighting Inc. (U.S.), Häfele GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Pasolite (India), LIGMAN Lighting Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Thorn Lighting (U.K) and OSRAM Licht GmBH (Germany), among others.

