About Household Kitchen Rail Kits

A household kitchen rail is a slender, long piece of wood or metal that enables the smooth sliding of drawers and cabinets. These rails are placed on the sides of a cabinet or a drawer and each door frame or cabinet frame has two rails, one on the top and the other at the bottom. The rail is stained or sanded or it may be a veneer that is designed to match the rest of the cabinet units.

Technavios analysts forecast the global household kitchen rail kits market to grow at a CAGR of 8.03% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global household kitchen rail kits market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Household Kitchen Rail Kits Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ACCURIDE INTERNATIONAL

Grass America

Hettich

Julius Blum

Other prominent vendors

Formenti & Giovenzana

Guangdong Dongtai Hardware Group

Guangdong Star SACA Precision Manufacturing

Hfele

ITW PROLINE

King Slide Works

Knape & Vogt Manufacturing

SALICE

Taiming

Market driver

Global improvements in the residential construction sector

Market challenge

Inflated cost incurred to set up modular kitchens

Market trend

Advancements in the household rail kits market

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Related market: Global modular kitchen market

PART 05: Market landscape

Global household kitchen rail kits market

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Global household kitchen rail kits market by product

Global household kitchen rail kits market by product: Segmentation by standard

Global European standard household kitchen rail kits market

Global US standard household kitchen rail kits market

Global household kitchen rail kits market by product: Segmentation by installation type

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Global household kitchen rail kits market by geography

Household kitchen rail kits market in EMEA

Household kitchen rail kits market in the Americas

Household kitchen rail kits market in APAC

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

Millennials outspending consumers in other age groups when remodeling kitchens and bathrooms

Rise in compact spaces leading to increased adoption of modular kitchens

Advancements in the household rail kits market

