SHUKR Islamic Clothing is a high quality clothing company that prides itself in its unique styles that combine Western styles with Islamic modesty. Last month SHUKR released its Winter 2017/2018 Collection showcasing woolen coats and back to basics abayas.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading producer of modest styles in the West, unveiled its Winter 2017/2018 Collection last month. The new collection has been a favorite among customers providing modest solutions as the cold moves in. The collection features full length coats, hijabs, tunics, jilbabs, skirts, and trousers in a variety of warm fabrics such as wool, corduroy and cotton. However, the highlight of the new collection is without a doubt, SHUKR’s new abayas.

SHUKR abayas are unique because they offer a hybrid between traditional Islamic wear and modern western styles. The Islamic dresses incorporate simplicity, functionality and natural fabrics making them perfect for wear in any country and during any season.

“Our goal is to provide solutions to some of the problems that sisters encounter when trying to dress in an Islamically appropriate yet western way,” said CEO Anas Sillwood.

“We know it can often be difficult for Muslim women in the west to find a balance between dressing modestly and feeling comfortable in both a personal and socio-cultural sense,” continued Sillwood.

What customers seem to love most about SHUKR abayas is that they are all designed with the customer’s needs in mind. Many dresses feature deep pockets with buttons or flaps making carrying phones, money, or anything else simple. Several SHUKR abayas are also nursing friendly, featuring zippers or buttons on the chest for an easier experience.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s Collections can be viewed online at www.shukrclothing.com

Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner

SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Web: www.shukrclothing.com

Email: press@ShukrClothing.com