“The Report 3PL Market in Brazil 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About 3PL
Logistics is the flow of goods from the point of origin to the point of destination and consumption. Logistics services cater to customer requirements and third-party logistics (3PL) is a provider of outsourced logistics services. Outsourcing logistics operations to specialized 3PL vendors is helping the companies in Brazil to focus on their core competencies. Logistics and supply chain cost cutting and increase in operational efficiency are other benefits associated with outsourcing logistics. Also, the increase in manufacturing activities as well as trade volume are boosting the growth of the 3PL market in Brazil.
Technavios analysts forecast the 3PL market in Brazil to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% during the period 2017-2021.
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1326156/pl-in-brazil-market-research-reports
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the 3PL market in Brazil for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
Technavio’s report, 3PL Market in Brazil 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
CEVA Logistics
C.H. Robinson
DB Schenker
Deutsche Post DHL Group
DSV
Kuehne + Nagel
Nippon Express
Rhenus
Other prominent vendors
Agility
Allcargo Logistics
APL Logistics
BDP International
Damco
Expeditors
FedEx Supply Chain
Gati
Hitachi Transport System
Hub Group
Hyundai Glovis
Imperial Logistics
J.B. Hunt
Kerry Logistics
Logwin
Menlo Worldwide Logistics
Mitsubishi Logistics
NFI
Nippon Express
Panalpina
Ryder
Sankyu
Sinotrans
SNCF
UPS
Werner Enterprises
Wincanton
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1326156
Market driver
Using 3PL services to reduce costs
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Varying transportation costs in different regions
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Use of multi-modal logistics
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Send An Enquiry Request @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiry/1326156
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-users
3PL market in Brazil segmentation by end-users
3PL market in Brazil by consumer goods
3PL market in Brazil by manufacturing
3PL market in Brazil by automotive
3Pl market in Brazil by other end-users
PART 07: Market segmentation by services offered
3PL market in Brazil by services offered
3PL market in Brazil by warehousing and distribution
3PL market in Brazil by transportation
3PL market in Brazil by other services
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
Use of multi-modal logistics
Increased demand for sustainable resources
Advances in technology
Increased mergers and acquisitions
PART 11: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
CEVA Logistics
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz
Recent Comments