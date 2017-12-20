HVAC Motors Market 2017

Summary:

USA HVAC Motors Market Information by types (chiller/cooling tower motors, fan and blower motors, condenser fan motors and shaft grounding motors), by applications (unitary, furnace, WSHP, air conditioner, heat pump,ventilator, air handler and fan powered terminal unit) – Forecast To 2021

Key Players

The key players of Global HVAC Motors Market report include-

Baldor

Marathon Electric Motors

Us Motors

Fasco Motors

Genteq Motors

Segmentation

As per MRFR analysis, the USA HVAC Motors Market has been segmented into:

By Types: chiller/cooling tower motors, fan and blower motors, condenser fan motors and shaft grounding motors

By Applications: unitary, furnace, WSHP, air conditioner, heat pump, ventilator, air handler and fan powered terminal unit

Study Objectives of HVAC Motors Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the USA HVAC Motors Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyse the USA HVAC Motors Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, manufacturing cost structure analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to the United States

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by types and applications

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the USA HVAC Motors Market

Market Synopsis of HVAC Motors Market

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) is the technology of controlling and monitoring indoor and vehicular environments. Sometimes, HVAC is used to characterize the added field of Refrigeration. HVAC systems are needed in office and industrial buildings to manage the costs of cooling and heating, specifically when the assembly is large and it needs different temperature zones across the building.

The USA HVAC motors market has seen a tremendous growth over the past few years and it has been estimated that the growth pattern will continue due to huge demand of HVAC motors in the application segment such as unitary, furnace, WSHP, air conditioner, heat pump, ventilator, air handler and fan powered terminal unit. To meet the current demand it was analyzed that the production of HVAC motors has been increased. The growing infrastructure and construction industry is one of the major reason for this kind of growth.

Regional Analysis of HVAC Motors Market

The USA HVAC motors market is poised to reach USD 11,193 million in 2015 from $17,257 million in 2021, with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecasted period.

USA

California

Texas

Washington

Others

The market report for HVAC Motors of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

1 INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

2 MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS OF HVAC MOTOR

3 TECHNICAL DATA AND MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

4 PRODUCTION ANALYSIS OF HVAC MOTOR BY REGIONS, PRODUCT TYPES, AND APPLICATIONS

5 CONSUMPTION VOLUME AND CONSUMPTION VALUE ANALYSIS OF HVAC MOTOR BY REGIONS

6 ANALYSIS OF HVAC MOTOR PRODUCTION, SUPPLY, SALES AND MARKET STATUS 2011-2016

7 ANALYSIS OF HVAC MOTOR INDUSTRY KEY MANUFACTURERS

8 PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN ANALYSIS

9 MARKETING TRADER OR DISTRIBUTOR ANALYSIS OF HVAC MOTOR

10 DEVELOPMENT TREND OF HVAC MOTOR INDUSTRY 2016-2021

11 INDUSTRY CHAIN SUPPLIERS OF HVAC MOTOR WITH CONTACT INFORMATION

12 NEW PROJECT INVESTMENT FEASIBILITY ANALYSIS OF HVAC MOTOR

13 CONCLUSION OF THE USA HVAC MOTOR INDUSTRY 2016 MARKET RESEARCH REPORT

14 LIST OF TABLES

15 LIST OF FIGURES

Continued…….

