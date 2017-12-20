Celebrate “The Jingle Party” @ HITCHKI

Eat, drink and be merry, as HITCHKI invites you for their first ever “The Jingle Party”. Celebrate the Christmas Eve with special Christmas décor coupled with quirkiest cocktails along with delectable regional cuisine. Kick-starting from 9pm onwards, the night will be pumped up with a live DJ, thus ensuring that all the dance enthusiasts are glued to the dance floor.

Bearing in mind the high spirits of the season, the resto bar will serve some of the most unique drinks like I hate tears, Bubbly LIT, Swadeeka, GeetaBabita, ImlikaBoota, TuAnaaaari are a few to name amongst others. Complementing the drinks, the restobar also serves some of the best appetizers, such as Charlie Chapli Kebab, Zhingat Tacos, The Bro Code, Full Zholche, etc, whereas the mains will include PindiChole, Kadai Paneer Lasagne, Pad Thai Noodles, Indi Chini Bhai, Laska Dum Biryani and many more.

So, raise a toast to the Christmas spirit and enjoy the experience of a live DJ while sipping on your favourite drink only at HITCHKI.