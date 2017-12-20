A new year is always an opportunity for new beginnings, a fresh start. A lot of people feel stuck in their job and wished they had the courage to start their own business, but all you need to do is take the first step, says Rieta de Soet, CEO of De Soet Consulting.

The first step could be to arrange a meeting at the De Soet Consulting Business Center, have a look at the offices and talk to Rieta de Soet about the possibilities.

The concept of a business center has become very popular and common the past few years – for a good reason. It is a good solution for short term and also long term offices, the offices are completely equipped with a perfect office infrastructure and high qualified employees.

This is a perfect solution if you want to expand your business to a different region, for example Switzerland. It is simple, uncomplicated and cheap. You don’t have any launching costs, no investments and a flexible term of lease. Rieta de Soet says, the availability of offices in a business center is a great benefit for companies coming from abroad, because they get all the help they need from the employees who speak the local language and know the country, culture and costums.

It is also a good solution for start-up companies. They get all the help and information they needs from an experienced and high qualified staff.

Furthermore De Soet Consulting offers an individual telephone service, backoffice, marketing service, translating services, conference rooms and helps building up your marketing organization.

Starting your own company always starts with the first step and then you can go from there.