Skin glossing pencils refer to multi-purpose beauty products, which can be used on eyes, face as well as other body parts as a highlight. A rise in number of working women has significantly driven the sales of beauty products. With technology becoming an indispensable part of the cosmetic industry, various innovations and advancements have led towards increasing demand for beauty products such as skin glossing pencils. The growth of e-commerce has shifted consumers’ preferences from time-consuming products to easy-to-apply cosmetics, where skin glossing pencils have been gaining immense traction. These factors have further necessitated provision of innovative packaging solutions for these personal care products. It is imperative for cosmetic packaging to dictate method of application of the product. Packaging for skin glossing pencils are also being utilized to enhance brand visibility, reduce brand recall, and increase sales.

Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market – Market Dynamics

Manufacturers of skin glossing pencils as well as packaging solutions providers are focusing on intensifying their measures to use effective packaging materials for the purpose of protective wrapping, and to provide striking features on packets. The growth of the global skin glossing pencils packaging market is primarily attributed to rising availability of innovative packaging solutions across the globe. In addition, rising beauty-conscious population, coupled with increasing disposable incomes will further boost growth of the market. Implementation of stringent regulations by government, and increasing awareness about healthy skin have compelled users in adopting eco-friendly materials for manufacturing and packaging. This will further fuel demand for materials including silicone, melamine, bamboo, and paper. Various types of packaging materials such as wood, metal, paper, and glass are being adopted in the market. Demand for glass-based packaging will witness a surge on the back of excessive demand from developed economies such as the U.K, U.S., and Germany. Various skin glossing manufacturers are concentrating on consolidation of their position, merging their operations with well-established companies. Improved synergy among competitors is estimated to benefit growth of the global skin glossing pencils packaging market.

However, rising shifts of consumer preferences towards use of eco-friendly products including paper and wood, is expected to impede growth of the market. In addition, stringent manufacturing and recycling regulations are expected to incur huge challenges, inhibiting growth of the skin glossing pencils packaging market across the globe.

North America is estimated to remain dominant in the global skin glossing pencil packaging market, followed by Eastern Europe and Western Europe. Market growth in these regions is attributed to presence of big cosmetic brands and high income of population. The global skin glossing pencil packaging market in APEJ and Latin America is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to the influence of western culture on growing urban population. The growth of the global skin glossing pencil packaging market in MEA will be sluggish during the forecast period.

Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market: Key Players

Some leading players in the global skin glossing pencil packaging market include Quadpack Group, Amcor Limited, Libo Cosmetics Co., Ltd, HCP Packaging, AptarGroup, Cosmopak, EPOPACK Co., Ltd, International Cosmetic Suppliers Ltd, APC Packaging, 3C Inc, Anomatic, Arcade Beauty, Alpha Packaging, ChingFon Industrial Co., LTD, and Color Carton Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

