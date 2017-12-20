Clifton, NJ – Clifton-based accounting, tax and advisory firm Sax LLP has merged with Hunter Group LLC of Fair Lawn, NJ. Following this addition, Sax will now be able to strengthen its foothold in New Jersey and enhance its business expertise as a whole.

According to an announcement by Sax LLP , they have merged with another New Jersey firm, Hunter Group CPA LLC based in Fair Lawn, NJ effective November 1, 2017. This means the combined company will now extend its regional reach in the state. Sax will also enhance its service delivery due to the additional expertise brought in by Hunter Group employees. Sax reports that the partnership has expanded it to a 30-partner led firm with 180employees, and four offices in Clifton, NJ, Fair Lawn, NJ, Pennington, NJ and New York City.

According to Kevin J. Hansen, Co-Managing Director of the acquired Hunter Group, the combined company aims to provide its clients with the highest level of expertise and service offerings. Mr. Hansen believes that the new alliance with Sax will thrive on a shared service philosophy, joint expertise, and commitment to clients’ lifelong business and personal financial goals.

Joseph A. Damiano, the Managing Partner of Sax made similar observations when he claimed that “the addition of Hunter Group brings common synergies and complementary strengths that will enhance our role as our clients’ most trusted advisors.” The combined firm will continue to lend its expertise to the tri-state area in many industries, including but not limited to real estate, construction, manufacturing & distribution, healthcare, family office, professional services and not-for-profit. Further company information can be found at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Sax+LLP/@40.871714,-74.1904212,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x20a1f6dd214631d6!8m2!3d40.871714!4d-74.1882325?hl=en

Both Sax LLP and Hunter Group LLC celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2016, which means that the two firms will now bring a combined experience of 120+ years to the accounting industry. The newly expanded Sax will continue to uphold its core values of respect, integrity, commitment and excellence, while providing industry-specific solutions and advice. Sax is a multi-disciplinary accounting, tax, and advisory firm offering industry-specific expertise, comprehensive service offerings, and client-centric results to closely held companies, family-owned businesses, not-for-profit organizations and high-net-worth individuals. Sax has been ranked among the Top Accounting Firms in New Jersey by NJBIZ, among the Regional Mid-Atlantic Accounting Leaders by Accounting Today, and among the 30 largest accounting firms in the New York area by Crain’s New York Business. The company can be followed at https://www.yelloyello.com/places/sax-llp-clifton

