Poland Seed market size, market segmentation by open pollinated and hybrid seeds, by crop type (winter wheat, spring wheat, winter barley, spring barley, rye, oats, potato and other vegetables), by market structure (organized and unorganized market) and by market source (imports and domestic production). The report also covers market in different aspects such as trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, regulatory scenario, market share of major seed producers, recent industry activities and opportunities, company profiles of major seed producers (ROLIMPEX S.A, Danko, PHU Karo, ROLNAS, Poznanska Hodowla Roslin, TORSEED, Vilmorin Garden, Kutnowska Hodowla Buraka Cukrowego, PlantiCo) in seed market. The report provides detailed overview on future outlook & projections with analyst recommendations for the industry.

• Seed market in Poland has been driven by the steady growth in demand for high quality polish agricultural products in the European market and substantial growth of organic farming in Poland. e

• Increase in use of certified seeds coupled with various policy change and initiatives by the Polish government will change the market dynamics and lead to market growth in upcoming years.

Poland seed market is set to show promising growth over the next five years on account of positive growth in export of agricultural crops to other European Union countries. The government’s focused effort on changing policies and revising the legal framework in order to facilitate the growth of the industry in the country is expected to be beneficial for the market in the long run.

Major players such as ROLIMPEX S.A, Danko, PHU Karo, TORSEED and others are gradually expanding their business into the country. The growth in organic farming in the country has led to introduction of many companies which has created an atmosphere of healthy competition in the market. Keeping in view the organic farming trend companies are likely to focus on quality and production of various vegetable seeds.

Ken Research in its latest study, Poland Seed Market by Technology Type (Open Pollinated and Hybrid Seeds) by crop type (Winter Wheat, Spring Wheat, Winter Barley, Spring Barley, Rye, Oats, Potato, fruit and Vegetable seed) – Outlook to 2022, suggests that demand for seeds in the Poland market will grow at a modest rate owing to increase in export of agricultural crops, increase in organic farming and industry favoring policies of the government.

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/agriculture-and-animal-care/seed/poland-seed-market-research-report/142299-104.html

