According to a new report Global Osteotomy Plate Market, published by KBV research, the Global Osteotomy Plate Market size is expected to reach $721.1 million by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Metal Osteotomy Plates market holds the largest market share in Global Osteotomy Plate Market by Material in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Polymer Osteotomy Plates market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during (2017 – 2023).

The Knee Surgery market holds the largest market share in Global Osteotomy Plate Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period. The Hip Surgery market would attain market value of $227.1 million by 2023.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Osteotomy Plate for Hospitals Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 2.3 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Osteotomy Plate for Clinics Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Osteotomy Plate Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Acumed LLC, FH ORTHOPEDICS S.A.S., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., AAP Implantate AG, Wright Medical Group N.V., OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Global Osteotomy Plate Market Size Segmentation

By Material

Metal Osteotomy Plates

Stainless Steel Osteotomy Plates

Titanium Osteotomy Plates

Polymer Osteotomy Plates Professional

By Application

Knee Surgery

Hip Surgery

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

By Geography

North America Osteotomy Plate Market Size

US Osteotomy Plate Market Size

Canada Osteotomy Plate Market Size

Mexico Osteotomy Plate Market Size

Rest of North America Osteotomy Plate Market Size

Europe Osteotomy Plate Market

Germany Osteotomy Plate Market

UK Osteotomy Plate Market

France Osteotomy Plate Market

Russia Osteotomy Plate Market

Spain Osteotomy Plate Market

Italy Osteotomy Plate Market

Rest of Europe Osteotomy Plate Market

Asia Pacific Osteotomy Plate Market

China Osteotomy Plate Market

Japan Osteotomy Plate Market

India Osteotomy Plate Market

South Korea Osteotomy Plate Market

Singapore Osteotomy Plate Market

Malaysia Osteotomy Plate Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Osteotomy Plate Market

LAMEA Osteotomy Plate Market

Brazil Osteotomy Plate Market

Argentina Osteotomy Plate Market

UAE Osteotomy Plate Market

Saudi Arabia Osteotomy Plate Market

South Africa Osteotomy Plate Market

Nigeria Osteotomy Plate Market

Rest of LAMEA Osteotomy Plate Market

Companies Profiled

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corporation

Arthrex, Inc.

Acumed LLC

FH ORTHOPEDICS S.A.S.

Braun Melsungen AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

AAP Implantate AG

Wright Medical Group N.V.

OrthoPediatrics Corp.

