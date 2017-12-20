The Delhi government suspended trade licence of two automobile dealers in the city for allegedly charging additional money from buyers of auto rickshaws. The dealers, Bagga Link Services Ltd. and J.S. Automobiles, have been punished for allegedly charging additional money from auto rickshaw buyers for outsourcing body building work on chassis of the vehicle. The government has issued a show cause notice to the dealers to explain why action should not be taken against them. The two dealers have been given seven days to reply, failing which their licenses will be cancelled.

On Highlighting this Illegal activity, Pragatisheel Autorikshaw drivers union Chairman Narendra Giri and his companion Ashok Verma have a huge contribution. They have been raising their voices against these irregularities since a year, which has resulted them now. According to them, after buying the autos, they were being charged up to 4500 rupees in the name of the annual maintenance and assemble the auto parts. Apart from this extra taxes being taken in the name of GST charges, which was absolutely unfair to poor auto drivers. More than 10000 auto drivers were affected by these irregularities.

According to Transport Department the approval of auto rickshaw is given as a complete unit. More than 15 parts or items of Auto come in the box and they are assembled. But an additional charge can’t be taken for this.

“The Delhi Govt should permanently cancel the trade licenses of these two dealers and should not accept any justification from them till a thorough enquiry on the manufacturer-broker-financier mafia is exposed and brought to light. Such an enquiry committee of the Delhi Govt should also send its recommendation to the Hon Supreme court to completely de-license the permit raaj and let the market forces govern the number of three wheelers on Delhi roads. Government should also consider implementing Ministry of Road Transport and Highway’s (MORTH) recommendation of shared mobility concepts including those on three wheelers running on gaseous fuel”, said Narendra Giri, Chairman Pragtisheel Autorikshaw drivers union.

Many auto rickshaw drivers have also thanked the Delhi Transport Minister for this audacious step of protecting the rights of the poor Auto driver and hope that he will do away with the permit regulations and completely free Delhi from the clutches of the financier mafia.