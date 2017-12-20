Scope of the Report:

This report concentrates on the Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, particularly in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report classifies the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. This report covers associations in the field along with new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, competitive landscape analysis, and recent strategic developments in the market by the major manufactures

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers the topmost manufacturers of Naphthalene Derivatives Market:

Huntsman International LLC.

BASF SE

Arkema Group

Clariant AG

Koppers Inc.

R 1/4 tgers Group

Giovanni Bozzetto S.P.A.

King Industries, Inc.

Cromomgenia Units

Evonik Industries AG.

KAO Corporation

According to the Type, the market is segmented as

Naphthalene Sulfonic Acid

Naphthalene-Formaldehyde Condensates (SNF)

Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonate Salts

Naphthols

Others

According to the Application, the market is segmented as

Construction

Agrochemical

Textile

Paint & Coating

Others

