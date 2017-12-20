Latin America Dairy Cattle Feed Market was worth USD 8.22 billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 3.1%, to reach USD 9.57 billion by 2021. Dairy cattle have a higher metabolism than the normal cattle. Dairy cattle feed includes a variety of forage which includes grass, silage, legumes as well as an assortment of grain, soy and other high energy density diets. Dairy feed is mainly used in cattle farms and animal feeding units.

Dairy cattle feed is made specifically with the aim of improving the production of milk. Dairy cattle feed is especially rich in carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins and minerals which are needed for the healthy growth of a milking animal. Common ingredients of cattle feed include corn-fed, soy feed, rice bran, oil seeds, alfalfa and wheat which is a major ingredient in almost all varieties of cattle feed due to its property of maintaining proper digestion of dairy cattle.

The major factors affecting the Dairy Cattle Feed market is the obvious increase in demand for milk products. So the rising populations and changing consumption patterns of the people can be considered as indirect growth factors resulting in an increased demand for dairy products. Maintaining a healthy diet also prevents metabolic diseases in the herd and this serves as another growth factor for the market. As for the restraints for the market, the higher cost for specialized feed is the main one. The prospective advantages of using dairy cattle feed are also unknown to several regions and farmers still use traditional diets for their cattle. This lack of awareness among farmers is another restraining factor for the market.

• Market Segmentation

• 5.1 Additive Type

• 5.1.1 Introduction

• 5.1.2 Vitamins

• 5.1.3 Trace Minerals

• 5.1.4 Amino Acids

• 5.1.5 Feed Antibiotics

• 5.1.6 Feed Acidifiers

• 5.1.7 Feed Enzymes

• 5.1.8 Antioxidants

• 5.1.9 Other Additives

• 5.1.10 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Additive

• 5.1.12 Market Share Analysis, By Additive

• Ingredient Type

• 5.2.1 Introduction

• 5.2.2 Corn

• 5.2.3 Soybean Meal

• 5.2.4 Wheat

• 5.2.5 Oilseeds and Grains

• 5.2.6 Others

• 5.2.7 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Ingredient

• 5.2.8 Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Ingredient

• 5.2.9 Market Share Analysis, By Ingredient

• Application

• 5.3.1 Introduction

• 5.3.2 Dairy Cattle Growth Phase

• 5.3.2.1 Heifers

• 5.3.2.2 Dairy Cows

• 5.3.3 Others

• 5.3.4 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Application

• 5.3.5 Market Attractiveness Analysis, By

• 5.3.6 Market Share Analysis, By Application

The Latin America Dairy Cattle Feed market is broadly classified into Vitamins, Trace Minerals, Amino Acids, Feed Antibiotics, Feed Acidifiers, Feed Enzymes, Antioxidants and Other Additives based on product type, by ingredient type they are classified into Corn, Soybean Meal, Wheat, Oilseeds and Grains and Others and based on Application they come under Dairy Cattle Growth Phase divided into Heifers and Dairy Cows and Others. Based on geography, the Latin America market is divided into Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. The Latin American region is one that offers immense scope for development in the forecast years as is evident from the high growth rate of the region. In spite of having only a minor market share, the CAGR of the region is the second highest globally only behind Asia-Pacific. This market is one that shows promise in the coming years.

The Dairy Cattle Feed market is highly competitive with a large number of players. Key market players dominating the market with their products include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Royal DSM NV, Nutreco NV, Amul, Kent Nutrition Group, Hi-Pro Feeds LP, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Kapila Krishi Udyog Limited and Agro Feed Solutions.

