According to Azoth Analytics research report, “India Natural & Organic Personal and Beauty Care Products Market – Sizing and Growth, By Value, By Type, By Application, By End User: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – By Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics, Oral Care, Others), By Region (North India, West India, East India, South India)”, the Natural & Organic Personal and Beauty Care Products Market is projected to display a vigorous growth represented by a CAGR of 17.27% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increase in disposable income in the country as well as rapidly growing urbanization.

Among the segments, natural beauty and personal care products held the majority share in the market, however, organic products are projected to witness fastest growth. Rising health consciousness amongst the Indian consumers is the key factor behind the ample growth rate of natural and organic personal care products in the region. Additionally, growing awareness regarding the ill-effects of harmful synthetic chemicals, sulphates, parabens, fragrances, etc., has also been fuelling the growth in the market. Furthermore, younger consumers in the country are much more attuned to the trends in the global beauty and personal care market as well as the benefits of healthy chemical free products. As a result, they are increasingly favouring naturally derived merchandises over synthetically produced ones.

Over the past few years, targeted skin care products of natural and organic origin such as anti-acne, anti-agers, anti-pollution, etc., have been gaining the attention of Indian consumers. Among the regions, West India represents the largest regional market for India natural & organic personal and beauty care products, chiefly driven by high per capita income as well as disposable income in states such as Maharashtra and Gujrat. The challenge that the natural & organic beauty and personal care market has been facing is the presence of extensive number of domestic and international players in the country, which has made the regional market highly competitive.

The report titled, “India Natural & Organic Personal and Beauty Care Products Market – Sizing and Growth, By Value, By Type, By Application, By End User: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – By Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics, Oral Care, Others), By Region (North India, West India, East India, South India)” has covered and analysed the potential of India natural & organic personal and beauty care market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in India natural & organic personal and beauty care products market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of India natural & organic personal and beauty care products market; By Type, By Application, By End User and By Region (North, East, West and South).

http://azothanalytics.com/report/consumer-retail/india-natural-organic-personal-and-beauty-care-products-market-sizing-and-growth-by-value-by-type-by-application-by-end-user-opportunities-and-forecast-2017-2022-r14149

