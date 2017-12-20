A new report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine “Welding Consumables Market” is a comprehensive repository of information, providing market share, size, and forecast.

The welding industry comprises welding equipment, welding consumables and welding services. Welding consumables account for a significant share of the welding industry compared to welding equipment and welding services. The welding consumables industry has been experiencing a shift from electrodes towards solid wires and flux-cored wires, due to higher production efficiency of the latter. Advantages such as high deposition rates are likely to boost demand for flux-cored wires, especially in Europe.

The research study analyzes, estimates and forecasts the welding consumables market in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Estimates and forecasts of the welding consumables market are provided in terms of volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). The study segments the welding consumables market based on product type, applications and key regions. Major product types included are stick electrodes, solid wires, magnesium, flux-cored wires, SAW wires & fluxes, and others such as gases. Key application segments included in the welding consumables study are automobile & transportation, building & construction, marine applications and other applications such as repair & maintenance and pipelines. Product and application segments are further provided for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Industry analysis in the research study provides a comprehensive understanding of each player in the value chain of the welding consumables market. The study focuses on key driving and restraining factors in the welding consumables market, with impact analysis of each factor. Industry analysis also provides opportunities for the welding consumables market in the near future. The research study analyzes competition in the welding consumables market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis model. Industry analysis also provides production capacities of various manufacturers of welding consumables in EMEA.

The report profiles key companies in the welding consumables market such as ESAB, Lincoln Electric, Voestalpine AG, Illinois Tool Works, Air Liquide, Welding Alloys Ltd, Castolin Eutectic, AFROX, Tianjin Golden Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd, Vorarc Welding CC, Promax Welding Consumables (PTY) Ltd., Kobe Steel, Ltd., IASF S.p.A., Arcsel LLC and Corodur Fülldraht GmbH. Company profiles include parameters such as company overview, company headquarters, key competitors, product portfolio, key end-users, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments.

Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing business opportunities. Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent, regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, press releases and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market. Secondary research sources referred for the study of welding consumables are Welding Design website, Total Materia, company websites, investor presentations and annual reports of companies.

The report segments the welding consumables market in EMEA as:

Welding Consumables Market – Product Segment Analysis

Stick electrodes

Solid wires

Flux-cored wires

SAW wires and fluxes

Others (Including gases, etc.)

Welding Consumables Market – Application Analysis

Automobile & transportation

Building & construction

Marine

Others (Including repair and maintenance, etc.)

Welding Consumables Market – Regional Analysis

Europe

The Middle East

Africa

