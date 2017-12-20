“government stringent regulations for reduction of ozone layer depletion along with the increasing demand for cooling products propel the market growth”

Indore, Oct 2017: Orion Market Research (OMR), recently published a market research report on the Global R-125 Refrigerant Market According to OMR analysis, the Global R-125 Refrigerant Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2% during 2017-2022. The Global R-125 Refrigerant Market has been growing due to the rapid increase in demand for cooling products in developing economies as well as stringent regulations imposed by the government in order to reduce the emission of ozone depletion. The Global R-125 Refrigerant Market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on Market Overview, Key Findings, Strategic Recommendations, Market Estimations, Market Determinants, Sector Analysis, Key Company Analysis, Market Insights, Company Profiling, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Analyst Insights and Predictive Analysis of the Market.

“The global R-125 refrigerant market has been motivated by the increasing demand for cooling product and increasing use of unconventional production techniques for optimizing energy sources. Moreover, stringent government regulations to reduce the emission of the ozone depletion substance in the atmosphere have been driving the market growth. However, health and safety concerns among people along with frequent modification in refrigerants due to continuous amendments in Montreal protocol is the major constraint in the growth of the market. The key players in Global R-125 Refrigerant market are Chemours Company, Honeywell International Inc., Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Sinochem Corporation, Mexichem, The Linde Group and so forth, which are offering a broad portfolio of products globally.

The R-125 Refrigerant market was segmented on the basis of application categories, commercial refrigeration systems, and extinguishers and air-conditioning systems. Moreover, the market also segmented on the basis of refrigerant blends. HCFC-123 and HCFC-124 account for the maximum share of the global refrigerants consumption in 2017. However, the demand for fluorocarbon refrigerants is expected to decline due to their undesirable effect on the ozone layer.

Global R-125 Refrigerant Market by region is segmented on the basis of regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). Growing population and infrastructural developments in APAC region has increased the use of refrigerants for various applications such as refrigerators and air conditioners. Moreover, high economic growth along with heavy investments in the consumer appliances industry has been driving the market growth for refrigerants in the region.

