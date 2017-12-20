Rising applicability of Horizontal directional drilling technique for infrastructure development is backing the growth of Global H.D.D tools Market. Additionally, installation of sub-surface optical fibre cables, pipes and in oil and gas exploration activities will drive the global horizontal directional drilling tools market across various regions.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market: Analysis By Tools Type (HDD Rig Machine, Reamers, Drill Bits, Swivels, Lead Rods, Others), By End User (Construction, Telecom, Oil & Gas), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)” Global Horizontal Directional Drilling market is projected to advance and display a sustainable growth represented by a CAGR of over 6.34% during 2017 – 2022, primarily driven by rising prevalence of applicability of Horizontal directional drilling technique for infrastructure development. The Horizontal Directional Drilling market is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of increasing telecommunication and internet penetration.

Amidst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is also projected to progress at the highest rate, mainly driven by rising investment in infrastructure projects, internet penetration and exploration activities in oil and gas sector.

The report titled, “Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market: Analysis By Tools Type (HDD Rig Machine, Reamers, Drill Bits, Swivels, Lead Rods, Others), By End User (Construction, Telecom, Oil & Gas), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Tool Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market has been segmented on the basis of Tools Type – HDD Rig Machine, Reamers, Drill Bits, Swivels, Lead Roads, others) and on the basis of End User Sector (Construction, Telecom, Oil & Gas), By Region-North America, Europe, APAC, ROW and By Country—USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, Australia, China.

