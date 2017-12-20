According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Gems and Jewelry Market Analysis By Product Type (Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Gems, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Retail, Jewelry Stores), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, China, India, Japan)”, global gems and jewellery market is anticipated to exhibit a healthy growth of over 4.73% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by supportive legislations regarding the authenticity of the jewellery, aggressive marketing and promotional strategies by leading jewellery companies and rising women employment and resultant dual household budgets, elevated spendable income and its demand for religious and customary purposes.

Over the next five years, demand and growth for synthetic diamonds, jewellery products crafted by infusing digital analytics and body tracking techniques with traditional jewellery, use of Nano-technology, cadmium free electroforming, motorized drilling & polishing and anti-tarnish solutions, all enabling easy crafting and design, will drive the growth of the industry.

Regions accounting for major share of gems and jewellery market in 2016 are the Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World and North America and is forecasted to gain major share in 2022 in the region of Rest of the World countries like Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa. This will be on the back of high net worth of the population in these regions, robust legislative measures and its implementation, and the existence of big jewellery companies with substantial financial wherewithal to invest in marketing and promotional activities as well as undertake synergic investments like merger, acquisitions and even R&D activities inclining to propel the market.

The report titled, “Global Gems and Jewelry Market Analysis By Product Type (Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Gems, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Retail, Jewelry Stores), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, China, India, Japan)”, has covered and analysed the potential of Global Gems and Jewellery Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Gems and Jewellery Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Gems and Jewellery Market By Product Type (Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Gems and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, China, India, Japan).

